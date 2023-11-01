Brickbat: No Regrets

A Maricopa County, Arizona, prosecutor fired for falsely charging protesters as gang members said during a disciplinary hearing before the State Bar that she did nothing wrong, even when she charged a bystander who was not part of the protest. April Sponsel said she still believes nurse Ryder Collins is part of a gang. Video evidence from both police officers and bystanders showed Collins did not take part in the protest. Sponsel dismissed testimony that Collins did not know any of the protesters and was in the area to shoot streetscape photos, which is his hobby.