Brickbat: Hey, Hot Stuff

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has fired Officer Angela Jansen for conduct unbecoming a state employee and for unauthorized personal use of a state database. Jansen's troubles began when she was off duty and on a date in Ankeny. She called an ex-boyfriend to come pick her up from her date. The two were in his car and began to argue. The argument apparently became so heated that the ex-boyfriend's Apple Watch determined there might be an emergency and dialed 911. When police arrived, Jansen identified herself as a DNR officer and said she had a gun in her purse. She asked one of the officers if he dated older women and referred to him as "Officer Hot Stuff." She said more than once she was likely drunk. She also told the officers she had used a state DNR database to find out if at least one person she had considered dating was married.