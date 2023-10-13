Brickbat: I'm Telling You, She's Crazy

Pennsylvania State Trooper Ronald Davis has been charged with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, and official oppression. Prosecutors said he abused his powers to have his ex-girlfriend involuntarily committed to a hospital after an argument, where she was held for four days. While serving the warrant for her commitment, video showed Davis tackling the woman, sitting on her, and appearing to restrain her by the neck when taking her into custody. In a press release, the district attorney's office said text and video communication between Davis and the woman showed she was not suicidal as Davis claimed and that the commitment was improper.