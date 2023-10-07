The Sindex: Price of Booze Away From Home Up 6.6 Percent Since 2022
The Reason Sindex tracks the price of vice: smoking, drinking, snacking, traveling, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
At Reason, we're keeping an eye on the price of vice. The Sindex tracks changes in prices economywide and compares them with a basket of sins: smoking, drinking, snacking, traveling, and more. The data come from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, so unfortunately the prices of illegal vices like marijuana and commercial sex aren't included. The most recent data here cover June 2023.
|Category
|Change since January 2020
|Change in last year
|Overall Inflation
|17.3%
|3.1%
|Tobacco and smoking products
|24.4%
|5.8%
|Cable, satellite, and livestreaming services
|15.4%
|4.4%
|Medicinal drugs
|4.2%
|3.8%
|Meats
|22.2%
|0.7%
|Televisions
|-18.7%
|-9.9%
|Cigarettes
|25%
|5.7%
|Sugar and sweets
|25%
|11%
|Airline fares
|-1.1%
|-18.9%
|Gasoline, unleaded regular
|28%
|-27.1%
|Prescription drugs
|2%
|3.1%
|Alcoholic beverages (At home)
|9.4%
|3.2%
|Alcoholic beverages (Away from home)
|16.8%
|6.6%