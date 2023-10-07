The Sindex: Price of Booze Away From Home Up 6.6 Percent Since 2022

At Reason, we're keeping an eye on the price of vice. The Sindex tracks changes in prices economywide and compares them with a basket of sins: smoking, drinking, snacking, traveling, and more. The data come from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, so unfortunately the prices of illegal vices like marijuana and commercial sex aren't included. The most recent data here cover June 2023.

Category Change since January 2020 Change in last year Overall Inflation 17.3% 3.1% Tobacco and smoking products 24.4% 5.8% Cable, satellite, and livestreaming services 15.4% 4.4% Medicinal drugs 4.2% 3.8% Meats 22.2% 0.7% Televisions -18.7% -9.9% Cigarettes 25% 5.7% Sugar and sweets 25% 11% Airline fares -1.1% -18.9% Gasoline, unleaded regular 28% -27.1% Prescription drugs 2% 3.1% Alcoholic beverages (At home) 9.4% 3.2% Alcoholic beverages (Away from home) 16.8% 6.6%