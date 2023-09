The Chinese government has proposed a law that would ban wearing clothing or symbols that "undermine the spirit or hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation." Those who violate the law could face up to 15 days in jail and a fine of up to 5,000 yuan ($685 U.S.). The proposal comes after police in Suzhou detained a woman for wearing a Japanese kimono and after people wearing rainbow-print clothing were barred from attending a concert in Beijing.