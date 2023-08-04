Brickbat: Secret Snooping

The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has found the FBI improperly searched an intelligence database for information on a U.S. senator, a state senator, and a state judge. It did not release the names of those three. The U.S. senator and state senator were reportedly believed to be the targets of a foreign intelligence service. The judge had come to the FBI's attention by filing a civil rights complaint against a local police chief. An FBI official told ABC News that the agency has policies in place to prevent such searches but the agents who searched the database did not follow those policies.