Brickbat: Baby, You Can Drive My Car

Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates have ordered the arrest of a man for filming an "arrogant" TikTok video in a luxury car showroom. The video showed an Asian man in Emirati dress accompanied by assistants carrying large sums of cash. The man tosses money at employees and mocks a Ferrari SF90, with a price tag of $545,000, as too cheap. The man, who wasn't named by media, faces charges of abusing the Internet by posting material that harms the public interest and with posting material inconsistent with UAE media content standards and that insults UAE society.