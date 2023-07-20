Brickbat: Barking Orders

The Lorain, Ohio, police department says it is investigating after Officer Elliott Palmer shot and killed a family's Labrador retriever mix named Dixie. Bodycam video that started after Palmer was already on the scene shows a woman standing in a residential yard trying to control at least three dogs. One dog walked up to Palmer. But Palmer pointed at it and possibly spoke (Palmer had his bodycam muted), and it walked away. Another dog broke away from the woman and ran up to Palmer, who shot the dog and continued to fire at it as the dog limped away.