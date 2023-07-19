Brickbat: Keeping an Eye On You

The French Parliament has passed a law that allows the police to remotely activate cameras, microphones, and GPS on cellphones and other electronic devices. Lawmakers said the police will only be able to use those powers to snoop on those suspected of crimes punishable by a minimum of five years in prison. It is the latest step by the French government to use technology to increase its power. Two years ago, it expanded the use of drones to keep an eye on suspects. And in June, following riots after police shot a teenager dead during a traffic stop, President Emmanuel Macron said the government should have the power to shut down social media during civil unrest.