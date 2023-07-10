Brickbat: That's All You Need To Know

Rankin County, Mississippi, Sheriff Bryan Bailey says at least some of the deputies accused of beating, sexually assaulting, and repeatedly Tasering two men and shooting one of them in the mouth, have been fired. But Bailey refused to release the names of those deputies or even say how many were fired. The two men were in a home raided by the deputies after reports of drug activity at the location. The raid happened in January. Attorneys and family members of the two men say they are upset it took so long for the sheriff to fire the deputies and angry that no charges have been filed against them.