Brickbat: Great Balls of Fire

Osceola County, Florida, sheriff's Deputy David Crawford has been charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence with personal injury after firing his Taser at a man covered in gasoline, causing the man to explode in flames. Jean Barreto was wanted for traffic violations for reportedly popping wheelies on a dirt bike in traffic. Baretto was pumping gas at a service station when Crawford tackled him. Barreto spilled gas over himself, and when Crawford fired his Taser it ignited the gasoline, leaving Barreto with second- and third-degree burns over at least 75 percent of his body.