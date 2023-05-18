Brickbat: He Won't Be Using Them

St. Cloud, Florida, police officer Dianne Ferreira has been charged with suspicion of theft of a credit card with intent to use, credit card fraud of more than $100 and use of ID of a dead person after officials said she used a dead man's credit card to make several purchases. Officials said Ferreira responded to a medical call where a man had gone into cardiac arrest and died. She reportedly took photos of the man's credit card and used the information to order fast food and buy eyelash extensions.