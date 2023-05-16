Brickbat: Park It

Since March, Christopher Volpe has filed more than 200 complaints about New York City Police Department vehicles illegally parked outside the precinct house in his neighborhood. That includes vehicles double-parked, parked on the sidewalk, and parked in bicycle lanes. Volpe said that he began to complain after his dog was struck by a vehicle while they were crossing the street, a vehicle he says he didn't see coming because of a row of double-parked vehicles. A reporter from a local newspaper visited the precinct house and confirmed there were numerous illegally parked police vehicles. A study by a doctoral student found that 70 of the city's 77 precinct houses regularly have vehicles illegally parked outside. Police officials say they have long been working to correct the problem.