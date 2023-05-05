Brickbat: Highway Robbery

The state of Missouri named an interstate overpass in Wentzville for U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Then, it sent his parents a $3,200 bill for the new signs. State lawmakers are considering legislation that would stop billing families of military members and first responders for whom roads and bridges are named. The Schmitz family was able to raise the funds to pay for the signs honoring him.