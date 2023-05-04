Brickbat: Sign Here

A former Chesapeake, Virginia, police officer was given a suspended sentence and ordered to stay on good behavior for a year after pleading guilty to forging a signature on a court summons. Skysha Nettles gave the summons to a man accused of shoplifting from a grocery store but forgot to get him to sign it. Her supervisor spotted the issue and told her she'd have to get the man to sign it or get a magistrate to issue a summons. She came back the next day with the man's signature. But the supervisor found it suspicious. Police located the man, who confirmed he didn't sign it. Nettles admitted forging the signature.