Cities across Australia are enacting, and enforcing, curfews on house cats. In Adelaide, for instance, it's illegal for a cat to leave its owner's property unaccompanied between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Government officials say cats have a devastating impact on the nation's songbirds and other wildlife. Some cat owners oppose the law, saying cats need time to roam and that it's difficult to get a cat to walk on a leash.