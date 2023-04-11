Brickbat: Sorry, Wrong Room

On April 4, agents from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Defense barged into a sleeping Delta Air Lines pilot's hotel room, handcuffed him, placed him in the room's shower and interrogated him for 45 minutes before realizing they had the wrong man. In a statement the FBI said the agents were conducting a training exercise and were supposed to stage a mock interrogation of a Defense Department employee who would be deployed overseas. The statement said the agents went to the wrong hotel room.