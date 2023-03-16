Brickbat: What Did They Ever Do for Us?

Statues of "powerful, older, able-bodied white men" such as the Duke of Wellington and Lord Nelson may be "offensive" to Wales' more diverse modern population, according a government report. That report, which is expected to be approved later this month, recommends that statues, plaques and paintings honoring such historical figures be moved or covered or destroyed. It also recommends that streets and place names honoring such men be changed to avoid giving offense and better reflect the nation's current diversity.