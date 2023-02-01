Brickbat: Wheel of Misfortune

For the past seven years, Brevard County, Florida, Sheriff Wayne Ivey has hosted a weekly Wheel of Fugitive "game show" on Facebook in which he picks a fugitive of the week and asks viewers to keep an eye out for that person. David Austin Gay, who was featured on four episodes of the show in 2021, has sued Ivey, claiming he was not a fugitive at the time and lost a job because Ivey identified him as one on the show. In fact, a local newspaper found that Gay was one of 60 "fugitives" featured in episodes that aired between February 2020 and February 2021 who were in jail at the time the episode aired, had no active warrant, or were already free.