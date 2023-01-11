Brickbat: When Students Aren't the Bullies

A Nebraska City High School teacher and the two paraeducators who work in her classroom have been charged with child abuse after authorities said they were caught on audio and videotape abusing a special needs student. Teacher Melissa Valenta has been charged with felony child abuse, and aides Emily Kent and Deborah Stidd have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Officials said the three, among other things, hit the student with dodgeballs, made him sit in soiled pants, and made him mop floors and climb stairs for extended periods.