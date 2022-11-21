Brickbat: Smart Idea

How did masked gunmen get into a Cleveland, Ohio, high school that was on lockdown? Administrators let them in. A school security officer had called 911 to report the gunmen when he saw them arrive and placed the school on lockdown. But two assistant principals let them into a school vestibule. In a statement, one of them, who wasn't identified, said, "I confirmed the interior doors were locked and instructed the four suspects to come to the vestibule because it was unsafe to be outside because I saw police officers." Police arrested three teens and confiscated two guns on arrival.