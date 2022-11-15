Brickbat: Is It Hot in Here?
The Japanese government wants the power to adjust temperatures of privately owned heating and air conditioning units. The goal of the move by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is to reduce power shortages in peak hours, which the government believes will grow as it shifts to renewable sources of energy. Officials said they could also include the power to turn down water heaters in the plan. At the moment, the plan calls for these powers to be exercised only if the owner has given prior approval.