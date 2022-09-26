Brickbat: That's Cold

The Swiss government said it might fine and jail people who heat their rooms above 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) if they use natural gas to heat. Fines would start at 30 Swiss francs ($31 U.S.) a day and go up to 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,112 U.S.). Those found guilty could face up to three years in prison. Those who set gas water heaters above 140 degrees Fahrenheit face the same potential fines and prison terms. Government officials said these are among the policies that could go into effect this winter if they ration natural gas because of the Russia-Ukraine War.