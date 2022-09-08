Brickbat: Very Protective

Robin Niceta, a former child protection case worker in a Arapahoe County, Colorado, is facing a felony charge of retaliation against an elected official and a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of child abuse as a mandatory reporter. Police said Niceta anonymously reported that Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky sexually abused her own son. They said Niceta made the call after Jurinsky called for the firing of the Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was Niceta's girlfriend at the time. Meanwhile, a class-action suit filed by more than 40 people claims that Niceta tried to remove children from the homes of women in cases she was working after they rejected her sexual advances.