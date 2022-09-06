Brickbat: Too Much Information

The Internal Revenue Service posted to its website confidential information for 120,000 taxpayers with retirement accounts invested in assets like master limited partnerships and real-estate investment trusts. Those taxpayers, as well as tax-exempt nonprofits, must file 990-T forms. Only the information for the nonprofits was supposed to be posted. IRS officials said they removed the information as soon as they noticed the mistake and didn't post Social Security number or income figures. But they did not say how long it had been up.