Brickbat: Watch Your Mouth

New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the Cornerstone Church in Batavia warning that she could take legal action if "extremist" rhetoric at a pro-Trump event the church planned to host spurred violence or illegal actions. "You are therefore instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure that the event complies fully with the requirements of New York's civil rights laws and all other applicable state and federal statutes," James wrote. She warned of $5,000 fines for violating those laws. Pastor Paul Doyle said he believed the letter was an attempt to intimidate the church and the event's organizers.