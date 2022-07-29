Brickbat: Adding It All Up

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would require any company with at least 250 employees to make public the pay of all of its employees in the state and to break it down by age, race and gender. Advocates say this will help address inequities they believe exist in corporate pay. "It's very simple: You can't solve a problem where you can't see the data," said state Sen. Monique Limón, the Democrat who introduced the bill. "Hiding the data doesn't get us anywhere."