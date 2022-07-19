Brickbat: The Ugly American

A U.S. Secret Service agent was sent home early from Israel after being detained by police in Jerusalem after a woman claimed he assaulted her. The agent and a colleague were reportedly drinking at a bar and became loud and rowdy. The woman claimed she told them they were behaving inappropriately, and then he pushed or hit her. No charges were filed against the agent. The agent was part of a group accompanying President Joe Biden on a visit to the Middle East. He has been suspended pending investigation, the Secret Service said in a statement.