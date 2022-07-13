Brickbat: Anyone Else Got Something to Say?
In Russia, a court has sentenced Moscow council member Alexei Gorinov to seven years in prison for spreading "knowingly false information." Charges were brought against Gorinov after he opposed the council holding a children's drawing contest and a dancing festival while the war in Ukraine is underway. "I believe all efforts of [Russian] civil society should be aimed only at stopping the war and withdrawing Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine," Gorinov said.