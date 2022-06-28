Brickbat: Preach It!

Georgia Gwinnett College has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by two students who were barred from talking to other students about their Christian faith or passing out literature in common areas of campus. Officials told Chike Uzuebunam he could speak only in two free speech zones that had to be reserved in advance and were only open a few hours a week. Joseph Bradford, another student who wished to preach on campus, later joined Uzuebunam in the suit against the college.