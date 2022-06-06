Brickbat: Over the Line

The Kansas Supreme Court has disbarred former Shawnee County chief deputy district attorney Jacqueline Spradling, citing a "serious pattern of grossly unethical misconduct" in her 2012 prosecution of Dana Chandler for double murder. The court had earlier overturned Chandler's conviction because of prosecutorial misconduct. "She ignored the order of a district court, repeatedly made arguments to the jury that lacked any evidentiary support, intentionally lied to this court in her briefs and in oral arguments, and made false statements during the disciplinary investigation," the justices wrote.