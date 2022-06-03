Review: My History Can Beat Up Your Politics

You know a politics podcast is going to be good when the first negative review excoriates it for being the work of a "left leaning hack" and the second chides it for "normalizing a fascist coup attempt."

My History Can Beat Up Your Politics contextualizes controversial current events with a wider consideration of relevant history. With people on both the left and the right looking to make exceptions to political process and personal principles because "this time it's different," this podcast goes a long way toward demonstrating that there is, in fact, nothing new under the sun.

Hosted by Bruce Carlson, the podcast has been around since 2006 and the production quality is just barely decent—especially in the early episodes. But the content more than makes up for the occasional audio misstep.