Review: SKIMS

In April, the reality TV mogul and aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian debuted a new collection of her lingerie/shapewear brand, SKIMS, via an ad campaign featuring a flock of former Victoria's Secret angels.

In a little under three years since launching the brand, Kardashian has pocketed a cool $1 billion while marketing lingerie that "fits everybody" and comes in a wider array of skin tones than that industry has traditionally offered—similar to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line, which was lauded by black beauty industry watchers (among others) for debuting with a whopping 40 different shades of foundation.

SKIMS has unseated the reigning lingerie industry titan Victoria's Secret—savagely stealing its iconic angels—by making a superior product. (Well, that plus the founder's fame and marketing prowess.) SKIMS offers bras that are far more comfortable than most competitors while catering to a greater range of cup and band sizes. Ditto for its shapewear line, which more directly competes with brands like Spanx; for women who like to wear tight dresses a la Kim, the catsuits, bodysuits, waist trainers, and slips come in all cuts and necklines, allowing more customized sculpting base layers than Spanx ever offered.

Victoria's Secret's dominant push-up bras are a one-note bombshell-ism that flatters only women with select assets. In SKIMS' world, women swan around in skin-tight, floor-length loungewear dresses, or don shimmer leggings, or perhaps high-waisted cozy knit pants; they can emphasize or hide the most and least flattering parts of their bodies with booty- and belly-sculpting shapewear. If you've detected an ambient increased sexiness in the atmosphere, thank Kardashian's daring competition against the formerly indomitable lingerie titans.