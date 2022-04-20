Brickbat: Out of Control

Miami-Dade County, Florida, police officer Alejandro Giraldo faces up to five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of felony battery and official misconduct in the arrest of a woman who had called police to report a neighbor had pointed a shotgun at her. Giraldo pushed Dyma Loving into a fence, tackled her to the ground, and handcuffed her. Loving was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, but those charges were later dropped. Prosecutors said Giraldo's arrest report falsely said that Loving was "causing a scene" and was being "uncooperative."