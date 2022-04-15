Brickbat: Putting It All Out in the Open

Former Baltimore Police Department sergeant Keith Gladstone pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to violate civil rights for helping to plant a BB gun at the scene after another officer ran a man over with his car. He has now been offered immunity in order to testify against another officer involved in that incident. When he took the stand earlier this month, Gladstone admitted to a series of crimes dating back some 20 years. He said he began stealing from drug dealers in the mid 1990s, initially to pay informants, something he said was routine in the department. But Gladstone admitted that within a few years he was stealing cash, drugs and other items for himself.