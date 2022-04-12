Brickbat: Just Eat It

Pennsylvania's Aliquippa School District has announced that it is going to begin searching students' bags and will confiscate and throw away "excessive amounts" of snacks. In a Facebook post, the school district said each student will be limited to one 4-ounce bag of chips and one beverage of no more than 20 ounces. That Facebook post was removed after receiving hundreds of negative comments, but the policy remains in place. Superintendent Phillip Woods said students were bringing snacks to school to sell or to trade, and the policy is aimed at reducing that activity.