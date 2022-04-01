Those getting red in the face over mask mandates can breathe a little easier now thanks to the subversive innovation of UnMask. The brand offers consumers a lightweight mesh face covering that fulfills the requirements of those persistent public health orders while doing nothing to prevent the wearer from sucking in all the oxygen and aerosols she desires.

Easier respiration is only one benefit. The product also creates that juvenile joy that only comes from simultaneously honoring and undermining an arbitrary restriction—the COVID-era equivalent of wearing a tuxedo T-shirt to a black-tie event. A variety of colors and patterns lets you add a little style to your subversion.

Like the constricting cloth mask it replaces, UnMask is not the best product for someone with a cough who is visiting grandma. You'll still want an actually effective N95 mask for that. But for those less sensitive occasions where mask mandates are purely performative, UnMask helps you look and perform at your best.