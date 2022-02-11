Brickbat: It Was Him or Me

The St. Petersburg, Florida, police department has fired officer Matthew Cavinder after he Tasered a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair four times. Cavinder and another officer were answering a call about Timothy Grant trespassing at a store. They ran his name and found that Grant had outstanding warrants. When they arrested Grant, they tried to make him stand up, claiming they'd seen him walking around earlier. While Grant was on the ground, Cavinder used his Taser on him. In his report, Cavinder claimed Grant was resisting with force. But Police Chief Anthony Holloway said body cam video showed clearly that was not the case.