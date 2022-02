Grass Valley, California, School District Superintendent Andrew Withers said he is investigating a substitute teacher caught on video berating a middle school student wearing a Thin Blue Line mask showing police support. In the video, the teacher, who was not named, tells the student "That's not the American flag. That's the new confederacy flag." "I never had someone talk to me like that, yell at me in my face, especially a teacher," said student Lucas Lillar.