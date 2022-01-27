Brickbat: Get a Grip

The Sunrise, Florida, police department has placed Sgt. Christopher Pullease on paid administrative leave after he was caught on video grabbing another officer by the throat and shoving her against a patrol car. Several officers had just arrested a man for aggravated assault and were placing him in a patrol car when Pullease arrived and spoke to the suspect. The audio on the video released by the police department had been turned off, but Chief Anthony Rosa said the sergeant's words made the situation worse. Pullease leaned into the patrol car with pepper spray in his hand. That's when one of the officers grabbed him by his work belt and pulled him away. Pullease turned around and grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against a a patrol car. Pullease walked back to the suspect, said something to him then pointed to the officer and said something to her.