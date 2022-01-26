Brickbat: He Just Smiled and Gave Me a Vegemite Sandwich

Australian Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion calls Vegemite, a food spread made from brewer's yeast that is popular down under, a "precursor to misery" that should perhaps be restricted. Scullion said that in indigenous communities where alcohol sales are banned because of widespread abuse, people are buying Vegemite in bulk to make moonshine liquor and beer. Scullion said those communities should consider banning Vegemite as well. As we all know, there's no other way the people there will be able to obtain brewer's yeast if the local stores won't sell it.