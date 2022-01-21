Brickbat: Keep It Trimmed

Burhan Chowdhury, 72, was trying to explain that the treatment for his lymphoma has left him too weak to do yard work. But Hamtramck, Michigan, Judge Alexis Krot, wasn't having any of it. Chowdhury was in her court for a citation for not keeping vegetation in the back of his house trimmed out of the walkway. "You should be ashamed of yourself," Krot said. "Have you seen that photo? That is shameful. If I could give you jail time on this I would." Chowdhury's son said he and his mother and father normally keep the vegetation trimmed, but the son was out of the country for several months and his mother had injured her back. He said as soon as he returned home and found out about the problem he fixed it.