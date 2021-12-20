Brickbat: Take Another Shot

Maribel Duarte says her 13-year-old son was vaccinated against COVID-19 without her permission at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in Los Angeles. Duarte said school officials gave her son pizza in return for getting vaccinated and told him not to tell. The Los Angeles Unified School District said it could not comment on the claims but did say steps are in place for vaccinated students to receive prizes. The school system has mandated that all students 12 and older receive the vaccine by Jan. 10. Those who aren't vaccinated at that time will be moved back to virtual learning.