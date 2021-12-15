Brickbat: It All Adds Up

A federal court has ordered the University of Iowa to pay $1.93 million in legal fees to the attorneys for two Christian student groups the university was found to have discriminated against. The university deregistrered Business Leaders in Christ, which requires that those seeking leadership positions adhere to Christian ethics, including abstaining from sexual activity outside of a marriage between a man and a woman. A gay student complained that this requirement barred him from a leadership position in the club. The school went on to deregister other student organizations that required religious beliefs for leadership positions, including Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, which also challenged its deregistering. A July decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled such discrimination unconstitutional.