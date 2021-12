West Creek High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, suspended more than 50 students who took part in a TikTok video showing them raising their cellphones and pointing them like guns. Christian Williams, who made the video, said he was told a parent reported it. A school spokeswoman said the students violated a section of the school code of conduct barring "any conduct which is disruptive, dangerous, harmful to the student or others, not otherwise specifically enumerated herein."