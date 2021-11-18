Brickbat: Just Gathering Information

Some parents are calling on Scottsdale, Arizona, Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg to resign amid allegations he compiled a dossier on parents who have spoken out against school district policies. The dossier was uncovered when he sent an email with a screenshot of his computer screen showing a link to a Google Drive containing information on parents—including photos of them, their homes and their children—Social Security numbers, property records, and divorce decrees.