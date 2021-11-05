Brickbat: That's Not Cricket

In India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned that those who celebrate Pakistan's win over India in a recent T20 World Cup cricket match could be charged with sedition. Police in Uttar Pradesh have already arrested five people, including three college students, for celebrating the win. India's sedition law bars "words either spoken or written, or by signs or visible representation" that attempt to cause "hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection" toward the government.