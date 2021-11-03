Brickbat: The Moral of the Story

In Canada, the Waterloo Region District School Board has begun a review of every book in every library in its school system to identify and remove all books it feels are "harmful to staff and students." "We recognize as our consciousness around equity, oppression work and anti-racist work has grown, we recognize some of the texts in some of the collections that we have are not appropriate at this point," said Graham Shantz, coordinating superintendent in human resources and equity services. Officials say the process will take several years.