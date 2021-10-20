Brickbat: Say What?

An Alberta judge has sentenced two Calgary-based street preachers and a cafe owner to "preach science" after the three were convicted of contempt of court for inciting others to violate public health orders. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain sentenced Artur Pawlowski to 18 months probation and a $23,000 fine ($18,620 U.S.), Dawid Pawlowski to 12 months probation and a $10,000 fine ($8,100 U.S.), and Christopher Scott to 18 months probation and a $20,000 fine ($16,190 U.S.). He said that while on probation if the men wish to continue to speak out against mask mandates they must present the other side of the argument. Germain suggested they say, "I am aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favor social distancing, mask-wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19."