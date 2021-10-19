Social Media

Social Media Isn't To Blame for the Deadly Stabbing of a British Member of Parliament

Attempts by British lawmakers to erase online anonymity would lead to radical speech being pushed underground.

(News Licensing / MEGA / Newscom)

British member of Parliament David Amess was stabbed to death Friday, allegedly by a 25-year-old British citizen of Somalian background who might have become radicalized into supporting Islamic terrorism.

The crime is still under investigation, but we do know that the Conservative M.P. wasn't killed by an anonymous comment on Facebook. Nevertheless, a number of politicians have responded to Amess' stabbing by condemning anonymous speech on the internet and proposing regulations to ban it.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is essentially the head of law enforcement and national security, said she's now considering regulations that would potentially force tech companies to hand over to the authorities information about anonymous users. The Independent reports "that any restrictions on anonymity would be 'proportionate and balanced'" according to Patel, "after shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy warned she risked catching pro-democracy campaigners and whistleblowers who have a legitimate right to conceal their identities when exposing wrongdoing online."

Parliament is in the early stages of hammering out an "online safety bill" that will force social media platforms to serve as official government censors or face penalties, reports The Guardian. A pre-legislative review is scheduled to conclude in December, after which legislation may formally be introduced.

But what does all this have to do with Amess' killing? At the moment, absolutely nothing. For years, British lawmakers have been trying to force citizens to give up their online privacy in the name of fighting hate speech. Lawmakers want "back doors" to bypass online encryption in order to access citizens' data to fight crime. But many tech and privacy experts have warned repeatedly that this will render people vulnerable to hackers. The British government, much like the U.S. government, will use any crisis as an excuse to push forward aggressive tech regulation even if it has very little to do with the incident at hand.

Interestingly, the suspect, Ali Harbi Ali, had been evaluated at some point in the past through a government program that watches for radicalization and extremism. The Independent reports that he had not been considered a security risk at the time. It may ultimately be the case that the failure to recognize Ali's radicalization was the government's, and that politicians are trying to distract from that revelation.

For a moment, though, let's assume that Ali was anonymously posting radical content online, and that's why he escaped detection. The assumption that stripping anonymity away from Facebook and Twitter will make it easier to catch and stop men like Ali is misguided. Instead, what we'll get is the same thing we get whenever government tries to ban something: black markets. There will most certainly be a black market for anonymous speech fragmented across any number of smaller apps and platforms that the government cannot possibly keep track of.

"Even those who do not face being disowned or fired for their online speech may silence themselves if an identity verification policy is implemented," writes Matthew Feeney, director of the Cato Institute's Project on Emerging Technologies. "Anonymous and pseudonymous accounts allow social media users to explore difficult and complex issues such as politics, race, sexuality, religion, and others without having to fear that comments they make and questions they ask as they seek to learn more will later be used against them."

This is most likely to play out with British authorities trying to make examples of whatever rude posters they can to show that their new anti-anonymity laws "work," while the more dangerous radicalization moves underground where it's harder to catch. And then when another incident like this happens, lawmakers will just say they need harsher laws to prevent this type of behavior.

Beware when any government official says they can determine some sort of objective "balance" when determining the circumstances by which somebody may remain anonymous. It will inevitably skew in favor of punishing those who anger those with the most power.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!

    They need common sense knife control laws.
    Oh. Wait.

    1. Chumby

      Carving out knife control restrictions will require cutting through red tape. Steakholders have an edge when it comes to folks slashing their rights. Opponents will have to be sharp and on point to even take a stab at this.

      1. I was waiting for your cutting remarks.

        1. Chumby

          I honed my skill for that one.

          1. That one was on the edge.

            1. Chumby

              Of this I am keenly aware.

              1. sarcasmic

                Only because you haft to be.

                1. Well played.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)

      +1 poke in the eye with a sharp stick

  2. Chumby

    No. Though coddling a violent religion may have played a role.

    1. It’s the religion of peas!

  3. I saw the headline and I hate to say it, I can only agree or disagree depending on who got stabbed, by whom and why.

    *reads*

    British member of Parliament David Amess was stabbed to death Friday, allegedly by a 25-year-old British citizen of Somalian background who might have become radicalized into supporting Islamic terrorism.

    No definitely not.

    1. Now those Jan 6 attackers? Facebook needs to do more to stop misinformation and radicalization.

      Thank god the whistleblower (who totally wasn’t dispatched to Washington by Mark Zuckerberg himself just as Facebook is releasing ads demanding section 230 be changed so the federal government becomes responsible for content moderation on social media platforms) is here to reveal all the ugly troof about Jan 6!

  4. Unicorn Abattoir

    Social Media Isn’t To Blame for the Deadly Stabbing of a British Member of Parliament

    The real villain is deep-pocketed knife manufacturers.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Those Swiss bastards!

  5. Mickey Rat

    The thinking is that Ali was radicalized watching videos of a radical Islamist religious leader on YouTube. One of the bizarre things going on here is to downplay the hate filled motivation of Ali because of fear of a backlash against Muslims. That is, they do not want to talk about what to do about an actual hate crime because it might inspire retaliation, but they do not seem to have that problem.going in the.other direction. The result is British officials grotesquely twisting themselves in knots trying to avoid addressing Ali’s ideological motivations.

    1. The result is British officials grotesquely twisting themselves in knots trying to avoid addressing Ali’s ideological motivations.

      That has been the bog-standard response for a good long while now.

  6. “British member of Parliament David Amess was stabbed to death Friday, allegedly by a 25-year-old British citizen of Somalian background who might have become radicalized into supporting Islamic terrorism.”

    While this death is certainly tragic, we must also realize that Muslims are the victims as well because of the inevitable Islamophobic backlash.

    And just in case any alt-right white nationalist seizes on this to portray open borders in a negative light, remember the benefits of immigration. No, I’m not talking about cost-effective labor for billionaire employers like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch. I’m talking about how hockey would literally have died out in Canada — if Indian immigrants hadn’t saved it.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

  7. Ken Shultz

    Sounds like they were looking for an excuse to do this anyway.

    1. Mickey Rat

      Yes, like the Patriot Act was largely an existing wish list from the intelligence and law enforcement agences.

      1. As long as some turn words into criminal action, then it will always be part of a wish list to assume ‘if only we could predict that better by vacuuming up everything’.

        Opposing that sort of wish list is never gonna be as absolute as the innocent until proven guilty of courtroom procedure.

        ‘Rather 1000 guilty people go free than one innocent be jailed’ sounds pretty innocuous. Compared to ‘Rather 1000 innocents be murdered than one innocent be jailed’

  8. Commenter_XY

    Social media isn’t to blame for the deadly stabbing of David Amess.

    Islam is.

    1. Zeb

      Call me crazy, but I think the individual who stabbed him is responsible. Everyone bears a personal responsibility not to go around murdering people and has no one else to blame if they do so.

      1. You’re both wrong. It was systemic racism.

    1. It wasn’t just an insurrection, it was quite literally worse than 9/11.

